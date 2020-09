Why Melted-Caramel Highlights Feel So Right For Fall

According to colorist Chad Kenyon , a caramel tone — think pale brown with flecks of gold or cinnamon — is the prettiest middle ground between blonde balayage and chocolate brown . "Caramel tones look amazing on girls with darker hair that want to go lighter without going blonde," explains Kenyon. "The end result is so fun for fall because it's multi-dimensional, and often reads as glossier than a bleach blonde."