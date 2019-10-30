Camo Nail Art Combines The Season’s Trendiest Dark Polish Shades

When picking a nail polish this time of year, you're probably gravitating towards the darker neutrals: glossy black, rich brown, and muted olive green.
And where color trends lead, nail art tends to follow suit, sourcing design inspiration from the colorways of the moment. Which is why it's no surprise that all of a sudden we've seen a black, brown, and olive-blended look all over Instagram. We're talking about cool camo nail art.
Similar to animal spots — like cow and tortoiseshell — camo print is a multi-tonal design that's subtle enough to pass as neutral from afar. Ahead, find the chicest ways to try it out at your next manicure — before everyone else is matching their camo joggers to their fingernails.