The Call Of Duty Endowment Helps Women Veterans Feel Their Value

To any women veterans out there, Palmero shared a final takeaway in three parts. First, don’t be afraid to ask for help . Second, there is never any shame in asking for help. And third? “If you don’t do it for yourself, do it for those who are going to come after you. Do it for those who died and whose shoulders we stand on — we stand on the shoulders of giants, so do it in their memory and ask for that help,” she said. “One of the things I tell women after our group is that we thank you, we see you, and we’re here for you.”