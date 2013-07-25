Is it that obvious that our love for affordable costume jewelry knows no bounds? We can't help it — we're total suckers when it comes to anything chic and cheap! Of course, that's why we gravitate toward C. Wonder's statement pieces that look wayyy more expensive than their price tags. And, these nine pieces ahead are definitely making their way into our jewelry box.
From a pair of colorful earrings that'll spice up a monochromatic outfit to delicate knotted rings that can be worn stacked or solo, C. Wonder's pieces are well on their way to becoming jewelry-box staples. And, at these under-$100 prices, you can totally afford to snag a piece or two without breaking the bank too much. That'll be our little secret, okay? No one else needs to know how much that bold rope necklace really costs!