These Skin-Barrier Protecting Products Replaced My Beauty Routine For Three Weeks — & I’m Obsessed With The Results

Who said you needed to spend hundreds of dollars on skin-care products to get that baby-smooth skin you so yearn for? Let me introduce you to BYOMA , the answer to all your wallet's prayers and a skin-barrier -friendly line for under $20 at Target. It's all about boosting the skin's natural barrier — the one that's been over-exfoliated with the popularity of acids and chemical exfoliants — by repairing, restoring, and regenerating the skin's structure. I'm an avid exfoliation-lover, so when BYOMA sent me almost its entire line, I decided to make it my entire skin care routine for three weeks, leaving behind my chemical exfoliant/toner step, and simply see what happens. The result? Some of the clearest, smoothest, and overall, the best my skin has ever looked. No breakouts from changing routines in sight!