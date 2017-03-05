When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
Smoky eyes have been a makeup staple for decades — nay, centuries. But lately, we've grown tired of the typical blacks and grays we see time and time again. This burgundy eye shadow look (a favorite among celebs) is a fun way to mix things up, while still looking neutral. Check out the step-by-step breakdown below and press play on the video above to try it yourself.
Advertisement
Step 1. After sweeping on eyelid primer, pat a warm matte brown eyeshadow all over your lid and along lower lashline.
Step 2. Smudge a matte burgundy eyeshadow onto your upper and lower lashlines using a dense brush. Be sure to focus the majority of the pigment along your lash line — this will provide the most definition.
Step 3. Blend the edges of your eyeshadow with a clean eyeshadow brush.
Step 4. Highlight your inner corners with a champagne eyeshadow.
Step 5. Finish off the look with a coat of mascara and a few individual lashes.
Like what you see? Follow Short Cuts on Facebook for more videos.
Advertisement