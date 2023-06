Found: The Only Sunscreen You’ll Want To Wear This Summer

At $19 a pop, Bubble's sunscreens are pricier than what you can find at the drugstore, yes — but not by an outrageous margin. Compared to the $30, $40, and $50+ sunscreens I also test out for my job, I'd say these hold their own against the best of 'em. Not only are the formulas comfortable and hydrating (and didn't break me out), but I also love the packaging. A tube with a pump allows you to get every last drop, and you can also follow my lead by cutting off the top to make sure no trace of product goes unused. (One thing to note: These tubes sadly aren't always accepted by your local recycling, so I'd recommend sending them in for free via Bubble's partnership with Terracycle .) All in all, I have no notes — just a humble request that they get to work ASAP on a body sunscreen.