I’m A Black Woman Living With Borderline Personality Disorder & It’s Time To Break The Stigma

“I, and my participants, mostly wish there was more education about the symptomology of BPD,” Fauziya Johnson explains, “and that there was more effort for the stereotypes of BPD to be examined and put into context accurately, rather than using it for purposes that only hinder the diagnosis.” This is not a mental health issue to be taken lightly, and for those who find comfort in the diagnosis, it’s important that they are able to access treatment and discuss it openly without the fear of being seen as a bad person for having something outside of their control. If there is one thing to be aware of, it’s that breaking down the stigma might be the most important first step to help.