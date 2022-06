Why I’m Distancing Myself From My Borderline Personality Disorder Diagnosis

In my years since being diagnosed, I’ve often thought about how let down and overlooked I felt in that moment when I was at my most vulnerable, and curious to hear how other people of colour with BPD have found their treatment journey. The Adult Psychiatric Morbidity Survey (APMS) released data that suggests Black, Asian and mixed-ethnicity people are diagnosed with personality disorders at a higher rate than white people. “Being a Black woman is quite confusing in navigating the medical field for help and support,” says Fauziya Johnson. She was diagnosed with BPD at 21, after experiencing symptoms since the age of 11. “On one hand, we are seen by some as overly emotional, usually stereotyped by us being assertive or firm as aggression and on the other, viewed as people who cannot feel as much pain – emotional and physical — as our white counterparts.” Black and mixed women surveyed also made up a higher percentage of those diagnosed than men of the same ethnicities.