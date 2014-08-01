We're all for seat belts, and you should be, too. But, fastening them around our necks seems more than a little counterintuitive. Well, until you get a sense of what jewelry label Bond Hardware is all about. It boasts an aesthetic that "contrasts clean, industrial lines with bold, sensory statements." And, for the company, that means visually arresting jewelry that's deliberately weird and edgy — hence the seat-belt necklace and other curiosities like this playful, outlet-plug necktie.
We'll concede these accessories cater to a niche audience, so if they're you're bag — great! And, if not, you can still get a kick out of the oddities featured in the slideshow ahead. Buckle up.