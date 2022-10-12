The team recognized all the little annoyances that come with wearing ill-fated socks: sloppy seams, pilling, or ankle socks that slip down the heel. Whatever the issue was, Bombas set out to correct it using high-quality materials and designs and rigorously testing all products to ensure comfort and durability. (We are talking about socks here, which infamously get gnarly fast.) Throughout the brand's thoughtful attempt at righting all of sock's wrongdoings, Bombas eventually found its fanbase. Further, Bombas' mission-driven vision broke through the crowded market — for every Bombas item sold, the same style would be donated to someone in the unhoused community. Fast forward to 2022, the brand has since expanded into the underwear and T-shirt categories. To date, Bombas has donated over 75 million crucial essentials to more than 3,500 homeless shelters in the US.