These Bombas Sock-Slipper Hybrids Are Instant Stocking Stuffers

Goldilocks

Described as "universally loved by [gift] recipients" and "not too hot, not too snug — just right," bysatisfied Bombas reviewers, I couldn't help but cop pairs for me and my fiancé. We have a shared love of winter (the best season, if you ask us) and all things cozy, so Bombas' cable-knit sock slippers were right up our alley. During a recent night in, we turned on some Sunday Night Football and snapped the foot-fie pictured here. I have tiny feet (I wear a women's 5-5.5), and the XS fits me perfectly. My partner, a men's 9, wore a medium Gripper Slipper and loved the fit. (You can also get Gripper Slippers for the whole fam since baby toddler , and kids sizes are also available.)