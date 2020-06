5 Skin-Care Brands To Shop If You Want To Buy Black

From there, Breaux began to hunt for a sunscreen that she could wear daily, but the chemical options left her skin irritated and the mineral sunscreens left her skin looking white. So, when formulating Unsun, Breaux made sure that the products were both clean and invisible on brown skin. "There are a lot of tinted sunscreens on the market, but they're not tinted for me, or they're filled with garbage," Breaux says. "I want a quality product that’s good for me [and] the environment." Unsun's Tinted Mineral Sunscreen (which comes in two shades) is a sunscreen, primer, and color corrector all in one, so you can wear it alone or under your makeup.