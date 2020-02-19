Styling Tips For Black Leather Leggings On A Scale Of Simple To Surprising

Whoever said diamonds are a girl's best friend has clearly never tried on a great pair of leggings (or had the pleasure of owning a doggo for that matter). Despite the worldwide debate on the topic (Are they pants? Are they tights? Does it even matter?), leggings are like the Labrador Retrievers of our closets: lovable, supportive, and reliable. But they also have the sleek, polished appeal of an Italian Greyhound, making this pant/tight crossbreed a winning combo of all the stuff you could ever want in a garment — especially when you've got on a buttery, body-hugging leather (or leather-like) pair.
If you hear the word "leggings" and still think athleisure, trust us, these are not your average Lululemons. And if you're already sold on the value and wardrobe-expanding potential of a solid leather legging (real or faux!) but aren't sure what to wear it with, that's totally OK. No one actually comes out looking like Sandy 2.0 in Grease on their first try. Ahead, we've compiled a range of tips and outfit ideas taken directly from the street style champions themselves to guide you through the execution of this trend. We've even ranked each look on a scale of simple to surprising so you can push the boundaries of your wardrobe with each wear.
