6 Can’t-Miss Black Friday Sex Toy Sales

It's the end of the year, and you know what that means — it's time for Black Friday sales. While this time of year might feel like the perfect time to fill your shopping cart with everything from a heavily discounted mattress to the perfect gift for your hard-to-shop-for-friend (at a totally reasonable price), I'd like to direct you to incredible sex toy deals. If you think you don't need to peep these Black Friday sex toy sales, I'm going to tell you you're wrong.
This year, the Black Friday sales are unbeatable, but none more so than the discounts on luxury sex toys, suction vibrators, sex toy kits — even sex toy advent calendars. Everyone from PinkCherry (it's taking up to 80% off!) to Lovehoney's (60% off ) — and so many retailers in between — is offering generous markdowns on best-selling sex toys. Since these gadgets are pretty big investments, in general, it's smart to strike while price tags are heavily slashed. That's why we've scoured the corners of the internet to bring you the best Black Friday sex toy sales. Here's to a climactic wrap-up to your year!
Best Black Friday Sex Toy Deals Quick Links
Adam & Eve: Up to 50% off most-wanted vibrators through 11/28.
Babeland: Up to 70% off best-selling vibrators, dildos, and sex accessories from 11/22-11/28.
Dame: 25% off sitewide through 12/2, and up to an additional 60% off sale items, including the famed Aer suction vibrator. No code needed.
Fun Factory: Save up to 30% off sitewide from 11/22-11/29. No code needed.
Lelo: Save up to 60% off luxury vibrators, cock rings, wands, and advanced sex tech — including the best-selling Lelo Sona 2 Cruise from 11/16-11/27.
Lovehoney: Take up to 70% off through 12/4 on vibrators, lingerie, and sex essentials. No code needed.
Lovers: 30% off Playboy branded toys through 12/2, 20% off the site's Brands We Love section with code WOW20 and an additional 20% off sale items with code LOVERSBF through 11/29.
Maude: Take 20% off all orders $85 and over and save 25% on the first month when you sign up for a Libido subscription.
PinkCherry: Up to 80% off best-selling vibrators and sex toys using code BLACK until 11/28. Includes the lowest price we've ever seen on the viral Satisfyer Pro 2 ($19!).
PlusOne: 30% off orders $50 and up from 11/19-11/26.
Satisfyer: 30% off sitewide on best-selling vibrators from 11/23-11/27.
Tracy's Dog: Save up to 60% on top-rated sex toys. R29 readers can also grab the OG Flow for 17% off using exclusive code RF2917.
Unbound Babes: 30% off sitewide 11/19-11/26, no code needed.
Velvet Co.: 25% off sitewide (and on Amazon) from 11/13-12/1 on L'Acier, Thruster, and Voila sex toys.
Womanizer: Up to 50% off, no code needed — even on premium toys like the Womanizer Duo.
Zalo: 35% off luxury vibrators sitewide with code CYBER35 from 11/23-11/27.
Best Overall Black Friday Sex Toy Sale
Stop, drop, and run over to PinkCherry for the best sale we've ever seen on the Satisfyer Pro 2. The Amazon-famous vibrator (which has over 59,000 rave reviews!) has occasionally gone on sale in the just under $30 range, but we've never seen it below $20 (and we're not sure we'll ever see it again!). Do your clit a solid and grab this one ASAP. This sale is running until December 2, but we feel pretty sure supplies won't last the weekend, so definitely put this one at the top of your sex toy shopping list this weekend.
Best Black Friday Sale On Suction Vibrators
Aer made (orgasmic) waves last year with one of our writers, who said it felt like "getting oral from a cloud," and we've been huge fans ever since. This suction vibrator, which falls distinctly into the luxury category based on both price and quality, is being discounted a whopping 60% for Black Friday during Dame's BFCM sale. It's a worthy splurge at its full price. But lowered to $50? It's well worth adding to your self-care goody bag.
Best Black Friday Sale on Sex Toy Kits
As someone who's already expressed my undying love for this Lovehoney x Womanizer Sex Toy Advent Calendar, I'd be remiss not to point you toward this incredible sale. Not only is it a unique advent calendar to add some spicy fun to your December, but stocking your sex toy collection with $500 worth of vibrators, lingerie, and accessories for under $150 is a truly unbeatable deal. (To put it into perspective, the Womanizer Classic 2, the hero vibrator in this kit, is $130). There's also a smaller kit (12-piece advent calendar) if this larger one is too much for you, but honestly, the sale isn't quite as impressive. This one is our rec, through and through.
Best Black Friday Sale On Clitoral Vibrators
Small but mighty, the Puff is a fan-favorite suction vibrator with an already-reasonable price tag. Knocking another 30% off this 5-star powerhouse makes this purchase a no-brainer.
Best Black Friday Sale On Dual-Stimulating Vibrators
Listen up, dual-stim lovers, if you haven't checked out the Tracy's Dog OG or OG Pro 2 yet (which, tbh, I have no idea why you haven't, considering it made me personally black out from pleasure — twice!), now is the perfect time to purchase this stimulation sensation.
Best Black Friday Sale On G-Spot Vibrators
We've long been obsessed with Maude's ultra-chic vibrators, but our eyes are locked onto Spot, the brand's G-Spot vibrator, this Black Friday. Not only does it curve exactly where you need it and vibrate with five perfectly rumbly intensities, but if you grab it with R29 favorite lubricant, Shine Organic, you can take 30% off your purchase.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.