This Set Sold Out In Two Hours — & It's Coming Back

Looking back on 2017, velvet was hands-down, a stand-out trend. You couldn't walk into a store without seeing it. But while when you think of velvet you may think of velvet suits and velvet boots, the fad actually creeped into the activewear space too. Namely, the crushed velvet set by luxury athleisure brand Beyond Yoga, which was a huge hit — so huge, in fact, that it recently sold out in just two hours after launching. And, since then, it's racked up a 600-person waitlist... NBD.