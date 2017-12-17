This Set Sold Out In Two Hours — & It's Coming Back

You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
Looking back on 2017, velvet was hands-down, a stand-out trend. You couldn't walk into a store without seeing it. But while when you think of velvet you may think of velvet suits and velvet boots, the fad actually creeped into the activewear space too. Namely, the crushed velvet set by luxury athleisure brand Beyond Yoga, which was a huge hit — so huge, in fact, that it recently sold out in just two hours after launching. And, since then, it's racked up a 600-person waitlist... NBD.
This doesn't come as a total surprise, though, because aside from featuring one of the year's trendiest fabrications, this set includes already-successful silhouettes from the brand: Its most popular bra style, the Studio Bra, and an always-flattering high-waisted legging. And aside from the flattering cut of both pieces, what we really love about this set is how easily we can see it transitioning from boxing to brunching. Throw a cropped sweatshirt over it and you've got a look worth weekending in.
We hear the crushed velvet set is returning soon, so click ahead to keep an eye on it and shop the sizes that are currently available, along with some equally lust-worthy athleisure pieces you're sure to live in.