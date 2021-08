This fall promises to be a season of transition — not only in terms of the weather forecast but also in terms of a (possible) hybrid WFH/in-office plan . With that in mind, you'll likely need a refresher in the work shoe department . After all, your feet have had an 18-month break from business casual. (No one knows you're wearing bunny slippers on Zoom.)If you're on the hunt for a new pair of work shoes that may catch an IRL compliment or two, look no further. For this edition of Hype Machine , we sourced several of the highest-rated office-friendly shoes on the internet. Read on to hear more about them from actual customers who were in search of chic and comfortable footwear for their respective workplaces — and lived to tell all about their "sole"-mates.