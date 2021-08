Oh, how we love blazers . They’re timeless workwear staples, substantial enough to serve as transitional-weather outerwear , and they have the ability to polish up a look in a pinch. The blazer, as basic as it may seem, is a surprisingly versatile fashion-forward piece. You can wear it buttoned when you’re feeling professional, then have it draped over your shoulders for after-hours mischief. And the blazer looks fabulous with essentially every clothing item you already own: a pair of jeans , easy trousers , a worn-in T-shirt , a crisp oxford , simple white sneakers , a pair of strappy heels , the list goes on. What we’re trying to say is that you simply can’t go wrong with the ever-so-classic blazer — and we guarantee it’s a piece you’ll come back to time and time again.