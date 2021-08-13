Oh, how we love blazers. They’re timeless workwear staples, substantial enough to serve as transitional-weather outerwear, and they have the ability to polish up a look in a pinch. The blazer, as basic as it may seem, is a surprisingly versatile fashion-forward piece. You can wear it buttoned when you’re feeling professional, then have it draped over your shoulders for after-hours mischief. And the blazer looks fabulous with essentially every clothing item you already own: a pair of jeans, easy trousers, a worn-in T-shirt, a crisp oxford, simple white sneakers, a pair of strappy heels, the list goes on. What we’re trying to say is that you simply can’t go wrong with the ever-so-classic blazer — and we guarantee it’s a piece you’ll come back to time and time again.
Because summer is slowly fading into fall, we’re presenting a breakdown of some of the best blazer styles to look for. We’ve got an array of options ahead, including oversized blazers, blazers with built-in belts, faux leather blazers, and much more. Whatever your aesthetic is, there’s a blazer out there suited to mix and match into with your capsule wardrobe. Get ahead of the season and shop these blazers now — and, when we eventually head back into offices with more regularity, you’ll already be equipped with your new go-to work jacket.
