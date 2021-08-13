Let us count the ways we love blazers: as timeless workwear staples; as transitional outerwear; as outfit-polishing layers in a pinch. It may seem simple but, don't be fooled, the blazer is a fashion power piece that moves easily across settings, seasons, and styles. After combing the internet for countless hours in search of the very best blazers to buy, we settled on a definitive list of 30.
The options ahead cover everything from oversized blazers to those of the double-breasted persuasion, faux-leather blazers, and sophisticated ones featuring built-in belts. Whether you choose to wear yours paired down with jeans and sneakers, buttoned-up and professionally prim, or over-the-shoulders for after-hour affairs, we found the best blazers to fit those aesthetics and more.
