Leaving your house in the dead of winter can feel like an herculean task, especially when the weather is gloomy and there's black ice on the ground. But getting out of town sounds like the perfect antidote for our mounting seasonal affective disorder: We want a vacation, and we want it now.
While we would normally recommend a beach break as a nice way to deal with the weather (see here if that's more your style), there's something to be said about destinations that pull off the winter wonderland look spectacularly. We're talking about places that offer impressive holiday decorations, lively Christmas markets, and readily available fireplaces. If a city looks quaint enough to be featured in a holiday card, we can (maybe) overlook the frostbites.
From a quaint ski town to a snowy wonderland, we've rounded up five postcard-perfect trips you should take while there's still snow on the ground. And, just so you'll know what to do should you decide to make an impulsive visit, we've also included the coziest hotels in the area, plus the insider intel you need to know.