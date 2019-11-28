Watch The Show Or Read The Book? These Are The Best Book To TV Adaptations Ever

As you binge your favorite shows, do you find yourself Googling to find out of it's based on a real story, real events, or how real the history of it is? From fact to fiction, it seems like some of the best TV shows have been based on books.
Streaming services, in their race to provide us with as much great content as we can consume, are turning to the world of literature more and more to adapt great ideas to the small screen. On Apple TV+, books are the inspiration behind Servant and The Morning Show. HBO turned to literary greats to bring you His Dark Materials, Watchmen, and Big Little Lies. Hulu got in on the fun too, adapting Shrill and The Handmaid's Tale from feminist works.
No matter where you look, it seems like literature is winning the streaming wars. Click through for some of the absolute best adaptations from the page to the screen.