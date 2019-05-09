Story from TV Shows

Here Are The Shows Everyone's Binge-Watching In 2019

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: Courtesy of IMDb.
There comes a time in the life of every millennial that the unthinkable happens: the show you've been binging after work or diligently tuning into every Sunday night comes to an end. From here, your brain can start to unravel. What is there to look forward to? Will anything ever fill this void? Now what do you talk about during the silence at an awkward birthday party?
It's true, a lot of shows are ending in 2019: Game Of Thrones, Broad City, Veep, Jane The Virgin. Don't think about it too hard or you might start hyperventilating. Instead, think about the fact that there are so many more shows out there to start.
Like that show that people keep recommending to you that you keep saying is on "your list" but that you've never gotten around to seeing? It's called Schitt's Creek and it's all on Netflix for you to binge right now before its sixth and final season. Or perhaps it's time for you to head on over to Hulu and finally watch all of season 1 of PEN15 — which, thank Your Middle School Bedroom Poster Of Justin Timberlake, just got renewed for season 2.
All these bingeable shows, whether they have just one season or are on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon in their entirety, range from 2019 newcomers to old classics that are re-taking over the cultural zeitgeist. For every single one of these picks, someone somewhere has probably already told you that you need to watch it. Let's this be a reminder and inspiration for the courageous journey you have ahead.
Binge on, my friends.
The OA
Netflix

The OA seems to dip its toes in many genres, but it begins with a woman played by Brit Marling returning from a seven-year disappearance. Once blind, she can now see, but won't tell anyone how or why. Instead, she assembled a group of five people who she not only trusts with her story but a whole other dimension.
Schitt's Creek
Netflix

Originally airing on Pop, this charming comedy is the brainchild of comedy legend Eugene Levy and his son (and soon-to-be-comedy-legend) Dan Levy. A rich, obnoxious family loses everything and is left with nothing but the podunk town of Schitt's Creek to their name. They move into the town's motel and rebuild their lives among a cast of characters almost as ridiculous as they are.
Chewing Gum
Netflix

There were just two seasons and 12 episodes of this UK hit before creator Michaela Coel decided to move onto other projects. However, she leaves behind an honest, hilarious, and sometimes painfully awkward story about a sex-obsessed 24-year-old bursting out of her strict, religious upbringing.
The Sopranos
HBO

Having just celebrated its 20th anniversary, there's no better time to dive into The Sopranos. This show, about a mob boss and his family, pretty much pioneered prestige TV and will give you a lot of fun new Italian-Americanism to walk around yelling.
I Think You Should Leave
Netflix

The episodes in this new sketch comedy show are only 15 minutes long, but that's just one way creator Tim Robinson is reinventing the way we watch comedy. The absurd, meandering, and addicting sketches are so easy to snack on and will have you laughing to yourself in the middle of the day.
Derry Girls
Netflix

If you want to find yourself stuck imitating an Irish accent for the rest of the day, then dive into this delightful comedy about a group of friends in the town of Derry back in the 1990s. It's like if Angus, Thongs, And Perfect Snogging had a dash more political unrest and an even dirtier mouth. You'll be obsessed.
The L Word
Netflix

This long-running series is coming back as a Showtime sequel, but you can watch all 70 episodes of the early 2000s cult TV show that told the story of a group of lesbian and bisexual friends.
Doctor Foster
Netflix

Jodie Comer fans can see more of the Killing Eve star in this BBC show about a doctor played by Suranne Jones who believes her husband is having an affair. What she finds while investigating, however, is much worse.
9 of 17
Big Little Lies
HBO

Watching the murder mystery Big Little Lies, based on the book by Liane Moriarty, is like slipping into the warm bath of prestige television. It's beautiful, compelling, wry — and coming back soon for season 2.
Dating Around
Netflix

If you want reality TV but are too intimidated to dive into the mammoth shows like Vanderpump Rules or Love Island, Netflix has kept it short and sweet with Dating Around. Six episodes, six dates, six love stories that will have you totally reevaluate how you date.
PEN15
Hulu

Comedy duo Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle have captured your most cringe-worthy and sweaty tween moments in ten perfect episodes. The two full-grown women play the pre-pubescent versions of themselves amongst a regular cast of child actors, but that's just one of the awkward (but so, so funny) parts of the show. Even better? It just got renewed for season 2.
You
Netflix

This Lifetime series absolutely took off once it was added to the streaming service because apparently when viewers want to watch a show about a creepy stalker, they want to watch it all.
Killing Eve
Hulu

While everyone should be watching Killing Eve, I get that not everyone has access to BBC America. However, as the second season is currently airing, the first season is now all available on Hulu. You have no excuse.
Kim's Convenience
Netflix

Follow the everyday comedic foibles of a Korean-Canadian who runs a Toronto convenience store and must balance family, work, and a rotating cast of customers.
The Act
Hulu

Perhaps true crime is more your cup of tea. Based on the real story of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her mother Dee Dee, who suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy, Joey King plays the young girl who murders her mother after being forced into faking a number of illnesses.
Catastrophe
Amazon

Catastrophe has come to an end once and for all after its fourth and final season, but you can watch the Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan UK comedy as much as you want on Amazon Prime. It's funny and heartbreaking at times, and also features appearances from the late Carrie Fisher.
Succession
HBO

With a season 2 on the way, there's never been a better time to give this under-the-radar hit the love it deserves. Come for the twisted family dynamics, stay for Cousin Greg.
