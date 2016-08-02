8 Brands That Will Transform Your Travel Wardrobe

When it comes to packing for vacation, it takes approximately 14 minutes (or the time you have before your Uber arrives to bring you to the airport) to sweep the pile of clothes on your bedroom floor into your bag. Then, it takes approximately three months to unpack. As each trip approaches, you find yourself thinking, This trip I'm actually going to put together a carefully considered selection of versatile, stylish pieces and be the best dressed on the beach. I can and will look as polished as Kim Kardashian on her family getaway. But hours before you're meant to take off, you're still rummaging for a sorry-looking bikini and the same crumpled kaftans that come with you every year. Next summer, right?



We know that scenario all too well. That's why we've put together a list of the brands guaranteed to spruce up your holiday wardrobe so you don't have to scramble around last minute again. Say goodbye to old swimwear, boring summer dresses, and battered sandals, and say hello to a few effortlessly elegant, easy pieces that will revitalize your getaway looks for a beach or city break. Whether it's a printed shirt to pair with your favorite cutoffs, a billowing blouse, or a printed dress, you'll find it ahead. These are the labels to know before jetting off this summer.