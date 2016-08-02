When it comes to your holiday suitcase it takes approximately 14 minutes (or the time you have before your Uber arrives to drop you at the airport) to sweep the pile of clothes on your bedroom floor into your bag. Then it takes approximately three months to unpack. As your travels approach, you think to yourself: "This trip I'm actually going to put together a carefully considered holiday capsule of versatile, stylish pieces and be the best dressed on the beach. I can and will look as polished as Jessica Alba on her family getaway." But hours before you're meant to take off, you're still rummaging for a sorry-looking bikini and the same crumpled kaftans that come away with you every year. Next year, yeah?



Well that's why we've put together this list of seven brands that will spruce up your holiday wardrobe in an instant so you don't have to scrabble around last minute like the best of us. Say goodbye to ropey old swimwear, boring summer dresses and battered sandals and hello to a few effortlessly elegant, easy pieces that will revitalise your summer looks for both the beach and a city break. Whether it's a printed shirt to pair with your favourite cut-offs, a billowing blouse or a ruffled, print dress, these are the brands you should know about if you're jetting off this summer...