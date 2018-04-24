This Trendy New Brand Deserves A Spot In Your Makeup Bag

Considering the K-beauty industry's flare for the cute and novel — hand cream shaped like fruit, Pokémon sheet masks, mousse cleanser — it's no wonder beauty products are some of South Korea’s biggest exports. You've probably seen the evidence of K-beauty's global domination, from pop-up shops at your local CVS or Nordstrom to haul videos all over YouTube. Heck, even skin-care novices swear by sheet masks readily available at popular stores like CVS or Sephora.
Nowadays, K-beauty brands launch left and right while Western companies are jumping on the bandwagon by introducing popular Korean technology, like cushion foundations and rubber masks. It can be an overwhelming space for a fledgling brand, but Tpsy makes it look easy.
Vivid packaging, sleek design, and a bold (yet clean) typeface make the new brand's products appeal to both lovers of K-beauty and fans of minimalism. The line has a trendy element popular within the category (bright, marker-style lipsticks, for example), but it's not as cutesy as other K-beauty brands. Translation: It's just right to make a splash stateside.
Tpsy may only be two years old, but products from the brand are already mainstays in our makeup bags thanks to innovative formulas and practical packaging. Plus, what was once a difficult brand to get ahold of, now has a small selection of makeup at Ulta Beauty. Not sure what to buy first? Check out our favorites ahead.