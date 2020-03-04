We Found The Best Tote Bags For Every Occasion

Somewhere between the functional mom bag and fashionable mini bag lies a classic style that effortlessly delivers on both fronts: the tote. Defined by two over-the-shoulder handles and a deep-rectangular structure crafted from durable materials, totes have become much more than utilitarian carryalls. Today, the bags serve as powerful accessories that represent mindful sustainability and style-savvy.
From L.L.Bean's OG canvas styles to Baggu's iconic ripstop-nylon creations, we've rounded up the most memorable totes worth adding to your bag rotations ahead. Each of our picks is approved for any and all occasions — aka ready to carry you and your stuff from crowded work commutes to grocery runs, gym trips, all-day shopping excursions, and nights out on the town.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.