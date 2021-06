The t-shirt bra is the perfect year-round underpinning that keeps everything in place while simultaneously ensuring that nothing looks out of place. The ideal version of this bra has minimal-to-no-hardware or frippery for thin fabric to catch on, shows no trace of itself underneath clothing, and, like the t-shirt, it’s comfy-casual. We know that there are about eighty million different types of boobs out there — our friends at ThirdLove offer a whopping 78 sizes for all these ta-tas, and show no signs of stopping — so we’ve done our homework to suss out the best of this style for many a breast type. ( Nursing moms : we didn’t forget you.)