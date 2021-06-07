With summer and its many trips and activities now in full swing, we’re no longer able to hide our timeworn unmentionables under piles of winter layers and ignore the fact that they’ve ceased to providing our girls with the coverage, support, and curb appeal that they deserve. And now that we’re sporting more exposed skin than we have in over a year, there’s one lingerie workhorse that’s perfectly suited to our new rotation of summer-ready tees and flowing sleeveless sundresses. Ladies, it’s time to invest in a t-shirt bra.
The t-shirt bra is the perfect year-round underpinning that keeps everything in place while simultaneously ensuring that nothing looks out of place. The ideal version of this bra has minimal-to-no-hardware or frippery for thin fabric to catch on, shows no trace of itself underneath clothing, and, like the t-shirt, it’s comfy-casual. We know that there are about eighty million different types of boobs out there — our friends at ThirdLove offer a whopping 78 sizes for all these ta-tas, and show no signs of stopping — so we’ve done our homework to suss out the best of this style for many a breast type. (Nursing moms: we didn’t forget you.)
Ahead, the best t-shirt bras that have the internet saying hallelujah — and will take you and your boobs from summer to fall covered, supported, and comfy (without a trace).
Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star & up only club, with entry granted by our devoted-to-the-goods shop editors.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.