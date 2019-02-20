ThirdLove Now Offers More Bra Sizes Than Any Other Lingerie Brand

UPDATE: This story was originally published on June 13, 2018 at 3:30 p.m. It has been updated to reflect the additional size inclusion.
ThirdLove is no stranger to making waves within the lingerie industry. After Heidi Zak and her husband launched the bra-focused startup in 2013, they built the brand's name on a revolutionary bra-fitting iOS app meant to help women finally find their right bra size, without the hassle of an in-person consultation.
Since then, the label has remained dedicated to its ethos of disrupting the bra shopping experience by releasing an inclusive range of sizes (including half sizes), along with a new collection of nude bras that challenges the traditional limits surrounding nude color offerings. Suffice it to say, ThirdLove's been just a little busy changing things for the better.
For its latest move, ThirdLove is now making its bras available to more women than ever before. As of today, the company will carry even more new sizes, bringing its offerings up to 78 sizes total. In a stat the brand shared with Fashionista, the new range of sizes "covers approximately 87 percent of women." In comparison, ThirdLove notes that its major industry competition's size offerings cover far less, with Aerie at 31 sizes and Victoria's Secret at 36 sizes. So if you're not buying ThirdLove yet, now may be the time to reconsider your lingerie situation.
The extended line-up will feature band sizes up to a 48, with cup sizes running from AA through I. The whopping 24 new size additions will be available in ThirdLove's best-selling style, the Classic T-Shirt Bra, which comes in nine shades, including five of its nude shades along with twilight, cameo and soft pink, and black.
ThirdLove stresses that despite the fact that the extended sizes cost an average of 45% more to manufacture, all bras will be available for the same $68 price point. Ra'el Cohen, ThirdLove's chief creative officer, shares in a press release: "We know you can't just take a 34B and scale it up to a 40G — that's a recipe for a bad fit. Our new bras are made of the same high-quality materials as every other ThirdLove bra. We've worked tirelessly to design bras that don't just scale up in size, but that have additional supportive elements that are nearly unperceivable to the naked eye."
As for ThirdLove's future, the brand isn't planning on slowing down its progress anytime soon. Zak states: "ThirdLove's ethos is to have a bra for every woman, to help every woman feel confident every day of her life. This is just the beginning; we'll be launching more sizes and styles in the future." Since launching, the demand for the 24/7 bra has accumulated a waitlist of 1.3 million overall, so if you want any chance of finally buying a bra that will truly fit, we advise jumping on that list sooner rather than later.
