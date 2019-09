This Industry-Favorite Brand Is Launching Nude Bras For ALL

Historically, there's been a huge disconnect between what the fashion industry considers "nude" (i.e. beige) and what would actually constitute a "nude" garment for most shoppers (i.e. any other skintone). Over the past few years, we've seen a few niche brands emerge to fill that void in the market, such as Nubian Skin for lingerie and Nudevotion for, well, everything else . Slowly, though, the designers responsible for some of the industry's favorite nude-somethings (such as Christian Louboutin and its fancy footwear ) have caught up to the consumer demand and expanded their definition of what a neutral is. In the bra space, we saw Gina Rodriguez-backed brand, Naja , finally expand its neutrals last year, and, now, ThirdLove — a brand that has revolutionized how bras fit , with half sizes and an app — is joining the fray. The brand announced a new collection dubbed The New Naked : three versions of its hallmark 24/7 bra (a T-shirt, a full-coverage, and a push-up style) as well as underwear in five shades meant to match different skin tones. Its inclusive sizing range (with bands from sizes 30 to 40, and cups from A to F, with some half sizes) translates to these newcomers on its roster, too. Plus, a set rings in under $100, as bras go for $68 and underwear ranges from $12 for a thong to $16 for brief.