This Industry-Favorite Brand Is Launching Nude Bras For ALL

Historically, there's been a huge disconnect between what the fashion industry considers "nude" (i.e. beige) and what would actually constitute a "nude" garment for most shoppers (i.e. any other skintone). Over the past few years, we've seen a few niche brands emerge to fill that void in the market, such as Nubian Skin for lingerie and Nudevotion for, well, everything else. Slowly, though, the designers responsible for some of the industry's favorite nude-somethings (such as Christian Louboutin and its fancy footwear) have caught up to the consumer demand and expanded their definition of what a neutral is. In the bra space, we saw Gina Rodriguez-backed brand, Naja, finally expand its neutrals last year, and, now, ThirdLove — a brand that has revolutionized how bras fit, with half sizes and an app — is joining the fray. The brand announced a new collection dubbed The New Naked: three versions of its hallmark 24/7 bra (a T-shirt, a full-coverage, and a push-up style) as well as underwear in five shades meant to match different skin tones. Its inclusive sizing range (with bands from sizes 30 to 40, and cups from A to F, with some half sizes) translates to these newcomers on its roster, too. Plus, a set rings in under $100, as bras go for $68 and underwear ranges from $12 for a thong to $16 for brief.
"Over the past few years, we’ve had many women reach out to us and express their frustration with the 'nude' bras available to them in department stores and online," ThirdLove's founder, Heidi Zak, told Refinery29. "We’ve been focused on providing a perfect fit to our customers and offering more sizes than traditional bra brands, but we’ve seen the growing importance of also providing more shades for our customers as well." The brand has collected data from customers over the past two years to hone in on five shades underrepresented on the lingerie market.
The company made headlines last year when it fundraised over $8 million in a Series A round of financing. "We’re breaking through traditional norms, and focusing on what really matters to a woman: fit and comfort, as well as style," Zak told us back in February 2016, regarding what sets ThirdLove apart from other lingerie companies in the market. "Having that trio really is allowing us to create a brand that really stands for something that women can relate to." She told us back then that the new funds would go into three particular areas — personnel, retail partnerships, and product — with the idea of furthering its commitment to finding undergarments that solved problems for women. The New Naked certainly fits in the roadmap Zak had laid out last year. Hopefully, more lingerie companies will follow suit.
