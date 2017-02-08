This Industry-Favorite Brand Is Launching Nude Bras For ALL

"Over the past few years, we’ve had many women reach out to us and express their frustration with the 'nude' bras available to them in department stores and online," ThirdLove's founder, Heidi Zak, told Refinery29. "We’ve been focused on providing a perfect fit to our customers and offering more sizes than traditional bra brands, but we’ve seen the growing importance of also providing more shades for our customers as well." The brand has collected data from customers over the past two years to hone in on five shades underrepresented on the lingerie market.