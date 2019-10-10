While there was a time when the slip dress was considered strictly bedroom — a hidden inner layer normally associated with curlers and fuzzy slippers — the lingerie-inspired frock has shed its pajama moniker to become a bona fide stand-alone dress. The slinky, Victoria's Secret catalog-bound number of the '90s has evolved past adult sleepover jammies. In fact, it's even evolved beyond the Céline and Saint Laurent chemises that kickstarted the trend just two years ago.
Nowadays, the dress is being reimagined into velvet dinner party frocks, happy hour attire, and even black-tie friendly pieces. We wore this dress solo in the summertime, then layered it with a white tee as it got cooler. As the chill continues to creep in, we’re excited to pair this figure-skimming number with turtlenecks and super-cozy sweaters. For 24 slip dresses that say afternoon lunch rather than mood-lit bedroom, click ahead.
