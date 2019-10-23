The Best Single-Serve Coffee Makers For College Dorm Rooms

College students have a lot to do. As if attending classes, studying for tests, and writing papers weren't enough to fill up a weekly schedule, there's also extracurriculars and socializing. College students, like the rest of us, need pick-me-ups throughout the day to help make it all happen. And sometimes, they're in need of that caffeine fix when all the dining halls and campus cafes are closed. That's when a coffee machine comes in handy.
Many dorms don't allow students to have traditional coffee machines in their rooms due to fire hazards. There's also not much space in a dorm room for big, bulky coffee machines. Single-serve coffee makers provide a useful alternative in these situations. With that in mind, we've rounded up the best single-serve coffee makers the internet has to offer.
Ahead, you'll find 12 single-serve coffee makers that are highly rated online. Some come with their very own travel mugs that fit right into the machine and are perfect for sipping as you run to your next important engagement. Others have milk-frothing attachments that make getting a cafe-level cup of coffee easy. There are also machines that can use both single-serve coffee pods and regular ground coffee, so you can prepare your pick-me-up any way you'd like.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.