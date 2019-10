Keeping a silky robe around the house is one of the easiest ways to feel like you're at a spa without having to shell out for a facial Comfortable and a little frou-frou , they're a fun swap from the cotton and terrycloth wraps that typically make up your weekend wardrobe. And though they're functional, we'll admit there's an air of Old Hollywood glam to them, too. (Tell us you don't channel your inner Ava Gardner in a vintage dressing gown look and we'll tell you you're lounging all wrong.)