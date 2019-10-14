Keeping a silky robe around the house is one of the easiest ways to feel like you're at a spa without having to shell out for a facial. Comfortable and a little frou-frou, they're a fun swap from the cotton and terrycloth wraps that typically make up your weekend wardrobe. And though they're functional, we'll admit there's an air of Old Hollywood glam to them, too. (Tell us you don't channel your inner Ava Gardner in a vintage dressing gown look and we'll tell you you're lounging all wrong.)
After a long day, cozying up in a silky, satiny wrap is the best way to self-care. Picking one up as a gift (whether for yourself or someone special) is a simple way to say, "hey, I care about your at-home comfort." And for that, they'll be forever grateful. Here's 15 options that pretty much scream luxury. Time to treat the one you love (and yourself too!).
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.