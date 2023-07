5 Splurge-Worthy Purchases To Take Your International Self-Care Day Up A Notch

In case you haven't heard, Monday, July 24 is International Self-Care Day. The annual holiday is meant to be a subtle reminder to care for your mind, body, and soul seven days a week, twenty-four hours a day (hence, the date!). But, how do you go about investing in self-care? When time (and budgets) are already crunched, it can be hard to carve out some things that are just meant for you. If that sounds like your struggle, we've got you covered. Part of our job at Most Wanted is to test out everything — from buttery soft leggings to TikTok viral cleaning products to spine-aligning mattresses — in every budget to let you know what purchases are actually worth it, and what will actually make your life easier, better, and even more functional.Ahead, we've compiled some of our favorite self-care items in all different categories to help improve your physical and mental health, not just today, but every day. With all the research already done, you can practice your self-care right away. Keep reading to see the five splurge-worthy self-care products that we think will take your holiday to the next level.