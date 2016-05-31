For us, summertime has become synonymous with sleeveless, skin-baring tops. And can you blame us? The last thing we want to be wearing at a baseball game, rooftop hangout, or on a sweltering commute is sleeves, a high-neck, or anything that includes too much fabric for comfort. But sometimes, an obstacle gets in our way — and that obstacle is, well, boobs.
Since no two sets of breasts are alike, the same warm-weather shirts aren't going to flatter everyone in the same ways. But before you can get the best top for you, you've got to know what kind of shape you have on your
hands chest. Based on 10 common breast shapes, we've rounded up the styles and elements to look for this season. Click ahead to solve your summer style dilemma for good.
