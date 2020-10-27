These days, dyeing your hair is as common as putting on lip balm or washing your face.
In the last month, you've probably texted your colorist about going blonde like Hailey Bieber, copper-red like Katherine Langford, or even caramel brunette like Vanessa Hudgens. But changing up your color is a short-term goal with long-term effects. Not only does it change your mood, how you wear your makeup, and how you dress, but it also affects the kind of products that live inside your shower.
Catering your wash-day routine to your newly dyed hair is crucial to making the $300 bill for partial highlights worth it — the better the shampoo, the longer the color will last. Unfortunately, no one has time to test out hundreds of color-friendly formulas. So, we tapped the hair experts to share their favorite shampoos for color-treated hair, ahead.
