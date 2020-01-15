Vanessa Hudgens has always been one to change up her hairstyles — but hair color? That’s a different story. The actress rarely strays from her signature borderline-black look, but that changed last night, when she attended the premiere for her upcoming movie Bad Boys For Life with a noticeably lighter shade of brunette.
“Vanessa killing it tonight with new #haircolor," Hudgens' colorist Cassondra Kaeding captioned an Instagram post confirming the color change. In the photo, a glammed-up Hudgens shows off a rich shade of warm caramel brunette — a far cry from her usual jet-black hue. Celebrity stylist Chad Wood curled the star's hair into voluminous Old Hollywood-esque waves, which he classified as "full luxury."
The actress' new color debut comes shortly after reports that she and longtime boyfriend Austin Butler split after nine years of dating. Whether or not the change is an ode to a new chapter, it's definitely right in step with the milk chocolate hair color trend set to be huge for 2020. It's also yet another look from Hudgens we'll be keeping in our back pockets for the next time we hit the salon.
