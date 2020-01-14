Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler’s Relationship Timeline From High School Musical To Red Carpets

Actress Vanessa Hudgens has become synonymous with holiday-themed romantic comedies, in which a small town girl (or her princess doppelgänger) gets swept off her feet by a charming stranger (who is usually a prince). The stories were lovely, but didn’t measure up to her real-life love story with Austin Butler.
Unfortunately, that chapter in Hudgens’ life appears to have ended — she and Butler have reportedly split after almost a decade of dating.
How did this edgy and aesthetically pleasing couple get to the end of the road? Glad you asked. Ahead, a helpful timeline mapping out this pair’s romantic journey.
2005
Hudgens and Butler reportedly meet on the set of the first High School Musical in Utah. At the time, nothing happens — Hudgens is already involved with her co-star Zac Efron — but obviously, a seed is planted.
September 2011
When Butler and Hudgens are seen sharing a kiss, fans instantly jump to the conclusion that they were dating. The actress's team declines to comment, which makes us even more suspicious.
February 2012
The couple makes their first official red carpet appearance at the premiere of Journey 2: The Mysterious Island.
August 2014
🎉🎁🎂Yesterday was the love of my life's birthday. Happy birthday to the man with the kindest heart, beautiful soul, crazy talent and best looks I've ever seen. He never stops inspiring me in every aspect of life and always lifts those around him up higher. I thank god so greatly for blessing the world 23 years ago by creating Austin Butler. 🎉🎂🎁
Hudgens takes her relationship to the next level by dedicating a social media post to him on his 23rd birthday. "Yesterday was the love of my life's birthday," the Spring Breakers star captions the photo, making things Instagram official. "I thank god so greatly for blessing the world 23 years ago by creating Austin Butler."
August 2015
It took him some time, but Butler finally posts a picture of his lady love a full four years after they first started dating.
Butler also publicly speaks up about his girlfriend for the first time later that month. When asked 2015 MTV Music Video Awards how he keeps Hudgens happy, he is quick to reply.
"I think you just have to -- it’s important to put that other person first," the actor tells ETOnline. "If you're constantly looking for ways that you can make them happy, and they're constantly looking for ways that they can make you happy, then you kind of lift each other up as much as possible and you can’t go wrong."
February 2016
The lovebirds find themselves in some trouble after a well-meaning romantic gesture lands them in hot water. Hudgens, who carves her and Butler's names into a rock during a Valentine's Day date to Arizona's Sedona National Park, is required to pay a $1,000 for damaging "a natural feature on U.S. Forest Service land."
March 2017
The couple tests the strength of their relationship when Butler temporarily relocates to New Zealand to film the second season of the MTV fantasy series The Shannara Chronicles.
December 2017
Guysssss. I’m not engaged! I️ posted a pic. Not to show off my ring that I️ happened to throw on that finger after a long day of filming but to show off my haircut Lol 🤦🏻♀️💁🏻 pic.twitter.com/xfgqcFddHt— Vanessa Hudgens (@VanessaHudgens) December 19, 2017
After posting a picture featuring some special jewelry on her ring finger, Hudgens has to put a stop to speculations that she and Butler were engaged. The picture, says the actress, was just her showing off her cute haircut. "I'm not engaged," Hudgens clarifies on Twitter.
December 2018
Hudgens calls Butler her "rock" at the world premiere of her film Second Act, which also starred Jennifer Lopez and Milo Ventimiglia. "He's a wonderful supporter," she says, her boyfriend standing by her side. "I'm happy to have him here."
February 2019
The couple celebrates seven years of dating and seven years of being actual hair goals.
April 2019
The unofficial queen of Coachella ditches the flower crowns for a neon orange wig and a cuddle with her man at the music festival.
January 2020
Sadly, Hudgens and Butler call it quits after dating for almost a decade.
Refinery29 has reached out to Hudgens and Butler's reps for comment.
