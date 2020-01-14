Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler Reportedly Split After Nearly 9 Years

That shatter you just heard was the sound of one of Hollywood's most solid couples breaking up. A source told Us Weekly that Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler, who had been together nearly nine years, reportedly have split. The two began dating in 2011 and appeared frequently on each other's social media until these past few months, when Butler's absence from Hudgens' holiday celebrations was noted by fans.
“Vanessa and Austin are officially broken up, and Vanessa has been telling those close to her about their breakup,” the source told Us Weekly. Reps for Hudgens and Butler did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment.
Hudgens last posted about Butler on Instagram on October 31 in honor of Halloween.
"happy Halloween from my family to yours," she captioned a creepy black-and-white snap of the couple and their dog, Darla — for what it's worth, Darla hasn't posted on her Instagram since July.
Hudgens and Butler were first seen hanging out a year after her split from ex-boyfriend Zac Efron, but they didn't make their first red carpet appearance until 2012, and a year later began showing up on each other's social media. They've always kept things low-key — except for that incident in Sedona with the rock.
While Hudgens just finished up a festive holiday season starring in The Knight Before Christmas, Butler is preparing for his role as Elvis Presley in the upcoming untitled biopic. Neither star has addressed the reported split at time of writing, with Hudgens posting nothing more than a picture of a flower on her Instagram Story after the news broke.
