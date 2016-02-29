While the Oscars red carpet never fails to deliver swoon-worthy beauty looks, some of our favorite moments are often revealed after the sun goes down and the curtain closes — and last night was no exception.
Vanessa Hudgens attended Vanity Fair's legendary Oscars after-party with her boyfriend, Austin Butler. And though, as Just Jared reports, they walked the red carpet separately, we couldn't help but notice the couple had...something in common (and no, it's not just that they're both ridiculously good-looking). They were both sporting enviable wavy hair. Hudgens' tresses leaned more toward the Hollywood glam side, while Butler's mane gave us the feeling he'd just finished surfing before his arrival. Together, the duo presented a pretty convincing case for making his and hers awards-show hair a thing.
Hairstylist Richard Collins, who created Hudgens' look, says the star's vintage-looking strands look took about 30 minutes to create. He started off by applying volume spray to her damp hair, then blowdried it straight and added a side-part. Starting at the front of the hair, he took 2-inch sections and wrapped them around a half-inch curling iron, curling toward her face to get a '20s finger-wave effect. Collins continued this process around her whole head, finishing the style with some hair spray to set the look.
Butler, on the other hand, did his own hair, according to Collins — which definitely makes us want the actor's styling secrets, stat. What is it about these celebrity men (cough, Jared Leto, cough) who seem so good at perfecting the whole no-hairstyle hairstyle thing? Hairstylist Riawna Capri, who also frequently works with Hudgens, notes that the key is making the texture you're born with work for you — especially in Butler's case. "Austin is blessed with some of the best hair in Hollywood," she notes. "With men's hair, it's best to roll with your natural hair texture verses fighting it, like most women do!" Take note, ladies!
