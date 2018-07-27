The Secret Body Language Of Hollywood's Longest-Lasting Couples

It seems like every week another A-list Hollywood couple releases a joint statement about an impeding divorce or separation. Long-lasting couples are becoming harder and harder to find in Tinseltown — especially when both partners are famous. In the words of Carrie Bradshaw, "I couldn't help but wonder" what makes certain couples go the distance while others fizzle in the L.A. sun? And for those who do make it, what's their magic secret?
Enter body language expert Blanca Cobb, who revealed that the big secret is no secret at all. "Friendship is really important, it has to be more than physical [in a relationship] because that will wear off," Cobb said during a phone call with Refinery29. "If you have friendship, enjoy each other's company, you can laugh and you can joke, [then] you're in it for the long haul. When you have that, it makes the bumps in the road not to bumpy and not as hard."
But the rules for the rest of us laycouples are not the same as for Hollywood powerhouses like Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham or Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka. Celebrities, depending on what they do, are often traveling and shooting for long periods of time. Are there dangers lurking with that added pressure?
"You have so much opportunity [to cheat]," Cobb explained, adding that transparency and limiting those opportunities are the key to making a relationship work in Hollywood. "When you find other ways to occupy your time, well, guess what? You're not putting enough time into your own relationship, and that could be a problem."
Cobb ended with some sound advice we should all heed in our relationships, famous or not: "Love is an action and love is a choice," and when you make a commitment to your partner, you must make that choice to love over and over again.
Read ahead for some insights from Cobb about our absolute favorite long-lasting couples who look as in-love today as they did when they first connected. And who prove, time and time again, that they are in it for good.