Nicole Kidman & Oprah Winfrey Are Making Money Moves

There's so much love for talented women going around right now, I just want to bask in it. Over the past few days, two extremely big names signed some major deals that promise exciting projects ahead. First, Nicole Kidman joined up with Amazon for a first-look film and TV deal, according to The Hollywood Reporter. As Vulture points out, this fits right in with the studio's plans to get more stars in their repertoire.
"I’m going to be hands-on with all of those people because I am personally the one going out and trying to get them," head of Amazon Studios Jennier Salke told THR earlier this week. "You’re going to see me aggressively pursuing people."
As for Oprah Winfrey, she's following in the footsteps of her Wrinkle In Time co-star Reese Witherspoon and signing a multi-year deal with Apple's new streaming service. Vulture reports that the TV personality and actress will be making shows "that embrace her incomparable ability to connect with audiences around the world."
Both women are doing this in addition to their already extensive projects — Kidman with Big Little Lies and Winfrey with her own freaking network — so this just means we'll have even more of them on our screens.
