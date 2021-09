In September, we said goodbye to summer and hello to shackets bakeware , and a flurry of festive autumnal trinkets. Even prior to the weather's highly anticipated shift, our readers (according to our anonymous shopping data) were prepped and ready with 50% off cashmere sweaters, stomping booties, and some oh-so-soothing essential oils to really settle down into the new season. And, of course, we can’t forget the final shopping holiday of the summer season, Labor Day , which let us fill our virtual carts to the brim for way less at the beginning of the month.