October has come and gone, and so have all of the hallmarks of fall shopping — spooky season decor, pumpkin-scented candles, and that last-minute dash for fun Halloween costume ideas . As we pack away our Chappell Roan-inspired cowboy hats , we’re feeling that fall-to-winter shopping energy shift. The focus has now turned to hunkering down for the colder months, leveling up our skincare routines, stocking up for the long stretch ahead, and doing some serious holiday season admin