29 June Bestsellers R29 Readers Are Carting For Summer

According to our anonymous shopping data, June was all about the three P's: Pride, papas, and price cuts. In honor of the month-long LGBTQIA+ celebration, we wrangled queer-owned brands killing it in their industries — in addition to a handful of products that affirmed R29 editors' queerness. Plus, we scavenged unique presents for our favorite father figures. And, all kinds of exclusive discount codes made their way onto our front page. TLDR: 'Twas a month of bountiful Refinery29-reader shopping carts.
But, what's an R29 bestsellers roundup without new-and-notable Lululemon finds, Taylor Swift shoutouts, and undeniably odd Amazon hacks? Yes, a pair of the famed activewear retailer's joggers made its debut on our list as well as Phoebe Bridgers' newest jewelry collaboration, and a nine-in-one multitool pen. To top it off, Our Place added a fantastical air-fryer to its inventory (that we, of course, tested out) and Kylie Jenner dropped brand-new lip balms (that we also reviewed). Scroll on for Refinery29 readers' top-bought products in June. Whether you score some dermatologist-approved sunscreen, the summer dress of the hour, or another must-have is all up to you.
