Whether they baked in dry heat or got dewy in humidity, Refinery29 readers can agree on one thing: it was a HOT hot July. How do we know? Our anonymous shopping data from the last 30 days featured more top-bought cooling products than ever before. Ventilated pillows adorned beds, portable mini fans flew into purses, linen dresses billowed beneath the sun, and sunscreen application was at an all-time high. As Harry Styles would say, this reader bestsellers list is truly a sign of the (summer) times.
However, when readers weren't basking in all of July's glory, they were reveling in price cuts. July was home to two of e-commerce's most highly anticipated sale events of the year: Amazon Prime Day and the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. That means Zella Joggers, cult-favorite Vacation sun tan lotion, Apple AirPods, and more bestselling items were getting their steepest price cuts of the year. The seasonal clock is ticking, but there's still time to join in on the summer fun. Scroll on and play it cool with the 29 reader-favorite products from the month of July ahead.
