Ugg Clogs, Sleep Sprays, Cloud Bags & More Reader Favorites From February

It's easy to think that for February our anonymous shopping data would be doused in sensual oils, sprinkled with rose petals, and set to the tune of an Emily Dickinson love poem. But, instead, it was a hodgepodge of confusingly chic Ugg clogs, affordable-elegant linen duvet cover sets, and boob-shaped hot chocolate bombs that snatched Cupid's arrows right out of his best-selling holster.
While February's favorite cherub took some PTO: we witnessed our very own sisterhood of the traveling liquid lipstick; pushed some big heads into breathtaking balaclavas; even conducted a deep dive into the latest home goods phenomenon known as "blates". Of course, a few Aquarius presents made their quirky mark on readers — who also indulged in V-day gift guide goodies. Our famed Unbothered team rolled out soul-stirring Black History Month content while we spotlighted brilliant Black-owned brands worth shopping far beyond the month's 28 days.
Ahead, discover the full roster of February's 29 best-selling products — as informed by our anonymous vat of reader-favorite shopping data.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.