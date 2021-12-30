The ahead list of reader favorites — sourced from Refinery29's tantalizing vat of anonymous shopping data — features items that were vetted and approved as worthy of investing in for ourselves and/or sharing with our VIPs. This includes comfort shaped like sherpa booties, support in the form of affirmational animal cards, love baked into Levain cookies, pleasure pulsing out of unforgettable vibrators, humor spread from the pages of a dopey bird book, and youth in a tube of wrinkle-fighting cream.