April was a month of surprises. Love Is Blind's Friday night premieres spurred more "I'm staying in :/" texts than ever before. Californians begrudgingly discovered windshield wipers. And New Yorkers actually took time off work to frolic outside on 80-degree days. But according to our anonymous shopping data, there was one thing climate and Love Is Blind couldn't change: Refinery29 readers' top-bought product picks.
The upcoming slides feature more classic R29 reader-favorite buys than ever before. We're talking Lelo's "clitorally-mindblowing" Sona 2 Cruise, Onyx Professionals' tried-and-true nail strengthening cream, Wayfair's perpetually 70% off cooling pillow, and more oldies but goodies. Hey, if it ain't broke don't fix it. That being said, our slew of editors' picks — from vetted Amazon gems to Sephora sale must-haves — introduced a new wave of best-sellers that, quite frankly, feel like classics already.
Score a few new reader best sellers but keep a few dollars to restock the old... or however the saying goes, ahead.
