A funny thing happened to our dress sleeves over the course of the pandemic — they ballooned, they volumized, and they swelled to cloud-like proportions. This fashion writer’s hypothesis is that puff-sleeve dresses are what happens when fairytale escape meets stay-at-home comfort. The nap dress surely takes a lot of credit for kicking off this unexpected trend, but those frocks were more suited for indoorsy, (err, lockdown-y) life. These newer puff-sleeve dress styles, however, are explicitly for being seen in. And there are so many options available right now, whether you're keen on the poofed-up tulle skirts or something more casual for daily wear.