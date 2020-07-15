You’ll Be Made In The Shade With These Portable Sun Tents

By now, it’s dawned on all of us: if we want to socialize this summer, we’re going to have to get comfortable spending a lot of time outside. Whether we’re meeting at the local park or enjoying a socially-distant beach day, we’ve got to put on our outdoor hats (literally and figuratively) and prepare to face the elements.
We’ve stocked up on bug spray, invested in the top-rated cooler on Amazon, and charged our portable Bluetooth speakers to 100%, but there’s one thing we mustn’t skimp on: sun protection. And we’re not just talking SPF — we mean a real-deal mini-shelter where you can escape the punishing midday UV rays and cool off for a spell.
Sun tents and shelters come in every iteration and price point, from a $60 shade that simply pops open, requiring no set-up at all, to a party-of-five size that's outfitted with what can only be described as outdoor bay windows. We rounded up all the best ones we could find on the internet, so whether you’re traveling light on a solo outdoor mission or hauling a family of four (or more) to the seaside, there’s a sun shelter ahead that will meet your needs.
