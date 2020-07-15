You’ll Be Made In The Shade With These Portable Sun Tents

Sun tents and shelters come in every iteration and price point, from a $60 shade that simply pops open, requiring no set-up at all, to a party-of-five size that's outfitted with what can only be described as outdoor bay windows. We rounded up all the best ones we could find on the internet, so whether you’re traveling light on a solo outdoor mission or hauling a family of four (or more) to the seaside, there’s a sun shelter ahead that will meet your needs.